“We need to do what ever is necessary to score a touchdown”: Birmingham city leaders react to possible USFL deal

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center Authority announced they were discussing a deal to host the comeback of the United States Football League, city leaders are hopeful it goes through and boost the economy.

City Council President William Parker told CBS 42 he’s been involved in discussions about bringing the football league to Birmingham since the beginning.

“The conversation was around bringing a team to Birmingham,” said Parker. “It expanded to the league.”

Parker explained there are still many decisions and discussions that need to take place, but he sees a potential to put Birmingham on the sports map.

“We’re on the one yard line, and now I think we just need to do what ever is necessary to score a touchdown,” he said.

While Parker is hopeful, the decision doesn’t come down to what he or the city want. According to Gene Hallman, CEO of the Bruno Event Team, the BJCC Board of Directors would have to come to an agreement with Fox Sports, who owns the USFL. Hallman told CBS 42 the BJCC Board of Directors were given a pretty tight deadline to make their decision.

The board met Monday to discuss the opportunity, but there still isn’t an answer as to what they will decide.

As of Tuesday afternoon, a spokesperson for the BJCC said in an email, “As of now, we do not have another meeting of the board set at this time.”

Parker told CBS 42, if the deal goes through, the impact to Birmingham would be huge.

“It helps our local hotels as well as our restaurants, so we’re excited. The economic impact is somewhere between 15-16 million dollars,” he explained.

Stay with CBS 42 for more on this developing story.