‘We know something happened to him’: Talladega family concerned for missing 19-year-old

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Family members of a missing 19-year-old in Talladega are concerned he’s been killed after almost two weeks have passed without contact.

On the evening of December 23, Stacey Lynch left a family member’s home and has not been seen or heard from since.

“He is my baby boy and it is awful. I really haven’t been able to do anything. I can’t function, I can’t hardly go on without my son,” said Lynch’s mother, Erica.

Sleep has been hard to come by for Lynch’s family members. There was no celebration during the recent holidays.

“I haven’t had no Christmas, no New Year’s, no nothing. I have been house bound. I have been listening for phone calls,” said Erica Lynch.

Lynch said her 19-year-old son would not leave without checking in with other loved ones.

“This wasn’t like him. He wouldn’t leave away from home this long, it’s almost been two weeks, without letting his family, he’s got kids, letting his children, his mother know where he is at, you know,” said Lynch’s grandmother, Mary Lynch.

Without any contact or communication, family members fear someone has harmed Lynch. They’ve shared concerns with Talladega Police.

Chief Jason Busby said detectives continue to work on the ongoing investigation.

“You are always concerned with a missing person but when you have things that are much different and out of their normal behavior, it always raises your concern level,” said Busby.

According to Busby, there has not been any surveillance video recovered that shows where Lynch went after leaving the residence.

Busby said police have not found anyone in direct contact with Lynch since he was reported missing.

“We are investigating any possible angle. We are not ruling out anything,” said Busby.

Family members believe someone out there has information that can help police. His grandmother continues to hold out hope that she’ll learn what happened soon.

“We just want to find closure. If they have any heart, to know where he at, I would please want them to come forward,” said Mary Lynch.

If you have any information on Lynch’s whereabouts, call Talladega central dispatch at 256-362-4162 or the investigations division at 256-362-4508.

Tips can also be submitted online, here.

You can remain annonymous and are eligible for a reward if information leads to an arrest.