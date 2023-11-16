MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — Adele Culp has nothing but sweet memories of the Gigi, the family’s 13-year-old black Labrador retriever.

Gigi, whom Culp described as kind and gentle, was a gift for Culp’s son, Richard, over a decade ago.

”You cannot meet a friendlier dog,” Culp said. “She wags her whole body. She’s excited to see every human.”

Gigi on a dock.

Gigi holds one of her toys.

GiGi plays in the water with a toy.

Gigi and Richard together.

Now, Gigi is gone. At around 8 p.m. Wednesday, she was mysteriously shot and later had to be put down due to her injuries.

Culp’s neighbor, Linda Askins, said she heard the shooting from her home next door. She and her husband rushed to help once they heard the gunshot.

“(We) helped her load the dog in the car,” Askins said. “The dog is 13-years old; Very sweet and gentle and not a nuisance barker by any means. We just couldn’t imagine who would do this.”

Now, a heartbroken Culp is trying to figure out why someone would kill a dog that could barely walk and was a friend to everyone. She also wants to know who would be bold enough to come on her property to do so.

”It is scary, because you had someone come up my driveway and almost to my house and shot my dog on my property,” Culp said. “No communication. I wasn’t expecting anyone. (It’s) pitch black dark; It was 8:30 … It’s just inconceivable to me that somebody drove up my driveway and shot my dog that had just come outside for a moment. “

The Mountain Brook Police Department are investigating the shooting.