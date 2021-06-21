‘We got to look out for one another’: Northport city councilor, restaurant owner aids storm victims, feeds them BBQ

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — Storms across Alabama this weekend left many with damaged and/or flooded homes, including residents of Northport- where District 2 City Councilman Woodrow Washington headed Saturday night to help with rescue efforts and offer victims a warm meal.

One resident at Willowbrook Trailer Park cleans up her belongings after the storms came through.

“For me, it was just coming to check on everybody for one,” Washington said, describing water up to his chest as he waded through flood waters to help with his own two hands, not waiting for Northport Fire and Rescue to arrive before jumping in to help.

“When I got here, there was a need for help. I think possibly, I got three or four people but Northport PD and Northport Fire and Rescue Service (have) done a great job”

Washington also co-owns Archibald and Woodrow’s BBQ, and he felt he and his family could help park residents beyond providing some extra manpower.

“Me, my family, my wife, my son and my nephews decided to come up here and help feed folks. We fed over 200 people today.”

Washington and his family offered food from their restaurant to the storm victims, serving ribs, collared greens, baked beans, chicken and other down-home dishes.

A mobile home at Willowbrook Trailer Park following the storms.

“We got to look out for one another,” he said. “My district, anybody’s district, anytime you got a chance to help somebody, you just got to reach out.”