‘We don’t want to hear doubt’: Neighborhood President optimistic ‘Cupcake’ returns home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., (WIAT) — North Avondale Neighborhood Association President, Rev. Zachary Watkins, says there is no doubt within the Tom Brown Village community that Kamille McKinney known as ‘Cupcake’ will return home to her family after she was kidnapped at a birthday party last week. “Parents have talked with their kids about not running up to anybody,” says Watkins.

With more eyes and ears on children in the community, Watkins says he’s working hard to put the pavilion back up at The Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center where there were once neighborhood parties. Watkins says the pavilion was a safe place and has been down for two years. “All the eyes would have been on the kids if they had it at the Rec center,” says Watkins.

Investigators have been seeking new information for days and released a video last Friday which appears to show two children follow an unknown man outside the security camera’s line of view near Tom Brown Village.

One of the children in the video is believed to be McKinney. Police are hoping the public might recognize the man in the video or may have seen something that night.

Anyone with information related to Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney’s kidnapping is urged to contact Birmingham Police at (205) 297-8413. Tips may also be directed to Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777. Those wishing to contribute to Crime Stoppers’ reward may donate by calling (205) 224-5003.



Latest Stories