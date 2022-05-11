It is a clear and coolish start this morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s.

Today will be sunny and hot as the ridge of high pressure builds a little more west into Alabama. High temperatures will be around 90°. This could be the first 90° days of the year! Make sure you find ways to stay cool and hydrated! This weather is perfect for the Pro AM of the Regions Tradition Golf Championship today at Greystone Golf and Country Club.





Tonight, a weak disturbance will move in from the north. This will make it partly cloudy and could bring parts of Central Alabama a few showers. Lows will be in the lower to mid 60s.





We will dry out on Thursday, and it will remain sunny as the ridge starts to build back to the west. We will be a little “cooler,” but will be very warm with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Remember the average high temperature this time of year is only 81°, so we will be well above average.

The ridge starts to break down on Friday as an upper-level low along the Southeast U.S. Coast moves into Georgia/Florida. We will still have pleasant weather, but it will not be as hot. It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower over Eastern Alabama. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s.

Weekend Outlook: The low will move north on Saturday across Georgia and the Carolinas. An upper-level wave will move south across Mississippi and Western Alabama too. These features will make it partly cloudy on Saturday with a few showers or storms. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Overall, the weather will not be too bad for the last two round of the Regions Tradition Golf Tournament this weekend.

A weak cold front will move toward Alabama from the west on Sunday. This will push the remnants of the low to the northeast and bring us a partly cloudy sky with a slight chance for a shower or storm. We will still be very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The cold front will move into Central Alabama Sunday night and Monday, and then will stall across the Deep South. This could bring us a few more showers Sunday night and Monday.