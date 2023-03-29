BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham’s NPR member station is now down a few people due to staff cuts.

The cuts, originally reported by The Birmingham Times, involved four staff members who were laid off at WBHM, a public radio station licensed to UAB on 90.3 FM.

“WBHM unfortunately needed to reduce our team in order to remain financially sustainable and protect our ability to continue to serve our community with important local and national news and entertainment,” WBHM Executive Director Will Dahlberg said in a statement to CBS 42. “It would be inappropriate to comment on specific personnel matters.”

While Dahlberg did not specify how many positions were eliminated, those who were laid off, such as former program director Michael Krall, said that a total of four people had been let go from the station.

“As the longest serving full-time employee, after nearly 25 years in programming WBHM, thousands of hours on the air, and countless artist interviews, it’s been a privilege to serve listeners in Birmingham and the Heart of Alabama,” Krall posted on Twitter Tuesday. “Thank you.”

Another person who was let go from the station was Cody D. Short, a reporter who had been with the station for two years.

“I’ve learned so much about the city I love, Birmingham, and how to be an effective journalist, but most importantly I learned to trust my instincts and feel more comfortable with my voice,” Short said on Twitter.

Like many public radio stations across the country, WBHM faces financial hurdles. In figures compiled by Current, a website covering public media, the station reported losses of over $300,000 during 2020 and 2021. The station has an annual operating budget of over $2 million.

“Like most of these stations, WBHM has seen declines in new member acquisition as well as declines in business and corporate support, while also experiencing increases with costs, particularly with program providers,” Dahlberg said. “These are the contributing factors to WBHM’s current operating deficit. That deficit is fluid, and final financial numbers will not be available until the end of the current fiscal year.”

As of Wednesday, there were 22 employees listed on staff at WBHM.