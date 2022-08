CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Work being down in downtown Cullman will cause water services in parts of the city to be temporarily halted Tuesday.

According to the city, the Cullman Water Department will be working at the intersection of 4th Street SW and 4th Avenue SW and at the intersection of 5th Street SW and 6th Avenue SW on Tuesday. As a result, water services will be temporarily interrupted for customers in the area.

Affected customers are encouraged to plan accordingly for the outage.