Water restrictions likely in Shelby County as drought persists

CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) – City leaders in Shelby County are monitoring water levels as the drought continues to affect the area.

In Calera, leaders still remember the drought they dealt with in 2008. It’s the last time they had to use water restrictions, and water department superintendent Alan Broadhead says they’re better prepared to handle a drought now because of changes they made following that situation. The city now has four sources of water sources instead of just two. They also have a water filtration system.

Broadhead says they’re probably still a few weeks away from needing to implement water restrictions, but they’re staying up to date on the situation.

“October is typically the driest month of the year,” Broadhead said. “So with us coming in with a drought that we’re having in August and September, it makes October look a little rougher. So we’ll keep a close eye on it.”

He says they likely won’t have to use water restrictions unless the drought continues into November or December.

