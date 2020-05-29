Alabama water parks opening this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — If you enjoy going to water parks during the warm weather, you’ll have that opportunity this weekend.

Alabama Adventure and Splash Adventure in Bessemer reopens Saturday. The park posted a list of safety measures on its website, including regular disinfecting of frequently-touched surfaces. The park will operate at 50% capacity, and front gate ticket sales will be limited if capacity is reached. Staff also are recommending that guests wear masks and wash hands regularly. They’ll have red X’s on the the ground to help with social distancing.

Spring Valley Beach in Blountsville also opens Saturday. Co-owner Travis Gilliland said it’s about two weeks later than their usual opening date. He says staff members always do a lot of pressure washing before their opening, and they’re doing that again this year. In addition, they’ll do more than the usual amount of disinfecting of frequently-touched surfaces once the park opens.

Gilliland and his staff are still formulating a plan for social distancing, but he says his biggest concern is people standing in line for slides. They’ve considered putting marks on the ground to let guests know where to stand, among other ideas. Gilliland says he’ll have staff members to monitor and observe, and they’ll make adjustments, as needed.

