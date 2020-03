HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) Birmingham Water works crews are on the scene of a water main break in Hoover.

According to the Hoover Police Department, it happened on Highway 150 eastbound from Merchants Drive to Hwy 31.

***Traffic alert***



Water main break



Hwy 150 EB from Merchants Drive to Hwy 31 is CLOSED…avoid the area.



EB traffic trying to get to Hwy 31 can use Galleria Circle to get around the problem area.



BWWB crews en route. ETA on opening is unknown. Updates to follow. #hooverpd pic.twitter.com/bbavBZn6BU — Hoover Police Dept (@HooverPD) March 19, 2020

There is no word on when the crews will clear the scene or when the roadways will reopen.