Water main break in Walker County leaves some areas without service

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A water main break in Walker County has left several areas without service.

According to Oakman Water Works, the mainline on Pleasant Grove Road has a “pretty bad” leak. Crews have been working on it since 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Oakman Water Works says the affected areas include Banks Loop, Pleasant Grove Road and Lollar Hill Road.

There is no time frame for when services will be restored at this time.