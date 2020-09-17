Water main break in Forestdale causing water outages in surrounding area

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Neighborhoods in Forestdale and surrounding areas may be experiencing low to no water pressure due to a water main break, according to the Birmingham Water Works Board.
Due to a damaged 16-inch water main near the intersection of Highway 78 and Tomahawk Road, a significant number of residents in the Forestdale, Adamsville, Graysville, Brookside, and West Jefferson areas may experience low to no water pressure. The Birmingham Water Works Board believes it will take four to six hours as crews work to fix the break.
