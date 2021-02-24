Water issues in Pickens County causing frustration

REFORM, Ala. (WIAT) — Many families in Pickens County are still struggling with water issues lingering from last week’s winter storm.

You may remember the water in Reform ran dry earlier this month after a car hit a water line. That problem was fixed but now the city is dealing with broken pipes from last week’s winter weather.

Mayor Melody Davis wants residents to know the city is working around the clock to fix leaks and install new pipes that were damaged.

“I want my community to know we are working with due diligence to make sure this leak is detected, and we are also working with due diligence to make sure residents are as comfortable as possible,” Davis said.

This week there has been an outpouring of support for the small rural community. Alabama Baptist Relief volunteers arrived Wednesday morning and brought a mobile trailer equipped with four showers and laundry facilities. Volunteer, Joe Long, says it’s part of agencies mission to help those in need.

“We have our shower trailer, and we have four showers,” Long said. “The water is heated and it’s like taking a shower at your home. Most people like to take a shower on a regular basis and not being able to do that impacts your whole day and how you feel, and we are glad to offer this ministry and providing showers to those who need them.”

Mayor Davis and her city engineer are hoping to have water services restored by the weekend.

“I want everyone to know that we love them, and I feel their frustration,” Davis said. “What I am trying to do now is make it as comfortable as possible. We have lots of resources and bottled water they can drink.”

Davis says many outside agencies are in Reform to help including the Alabama Forestry Department, crews brought several large water trucks so residents can use jugs or containers to get non-drinking water to use to flush toilets.