BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, Birmingham officials will discuss new legislation regarding street racing that has become an issue in the city.

Mayor Randall Woodfin is scheduled to hold a press conference in his office at 11 a.m. to discuss “exhibition driving” and what the city and county are doing to deal with it. Woodfin will be joined by some members of the Jefferson County Legislative Delegation.

