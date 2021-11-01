WATCH: What kind of training goes into being a Pelham firefighter?

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Pelham Fire Department had a taxing year. From a tornado touching down to an historic flood, the department’s usual emergency call volume went up.

CBS 42 Morning News Anchor Andrea Lindenberg stopped by the Pelham Fire Department’s training facility to see what it takes to become a firefighter.

“Our guys have to train and keep that physical fitness as much as possible, so we really focus on the physical side of it so when it’s time to go to work they can immediately go to work,” Fire Chief Mike Reid said.

Fires, chemicals, medical, accidents, you name it, they have to be ready for it.

