Human remains found in Walker County, believed to be missing woman Summer Buzbee

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office has discovered human remains they believe to be that of 24-year-old Summer Buzbee.

Buzbee has been missing since Dec. 21. The remains believed to be hers were discovered Thursday, nearly seven weeks after she was reported missing.

Three weeks after her disappearance authorities offered a $2,500 reward for information on her location. A week later on Jan. 14, Buzbee was declared endangered due to new evidence. At the time, Walker County Sheriff’s Office had identified a person of interest in the case, Christian Shanklin, whom they say refused to cooperate with authorities. Shanklin is believed to be the last person to see Buzbee before her disappearance.

The remains believed to belong to Buzbee were discovered during a search Thursday morning. Authorities say it was “luck” that they found the evidence on Old Russellville Road near a set of train tracks and an Alabama Power line. The remains will be taken to Huntsville to be examined Friday.

Walker County deputies say some of Buzbee’s belongings were found during the investigation. Authorities say the evidence is tied to what they think happened to her. While foul play is still suspected, no arrests have been made in connection to this case. Deputies say they will begin interviews with witnesses starting Friday.