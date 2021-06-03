WATCH: Vigil being held in honor of Reginald White who was killed in Logan Martin Lake car crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A vigil is being held to honor the life of 5-year-old Reginald White III who was killed in a car crash at Logan Martin Lake over the weekend.

Legacy Prep is holding a glowstick vigil for Reginald and his family at the school to honor their lives. Three of his family members were also killed in the crash. His father, Reginald White II, is still recovering from injuries at UAB Hospital.

A prayer vigil was held Tuesday morning at Minor High School in honor of Mariah Towns who also died in the crash.

