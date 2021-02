BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A vigil is being held to remember the life of 2-year-old Major Turner, who was shot and killed back on Feb. 4.

Jefferson County Commissioner Shelia Tyson will be hosting the vigil along with Eric Wynn with the group We’re All Related (W.A.R.).

No suspects have been arrested in the child’s death. A $5,000 reward has been offered for any information.

The vigil can be seen in the player above starting at 3 p.m.