WATCH: UAB gives update on vaccine, virus ahead of Christmas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UAB Dr. Michael Saag gave an update Tuesday on both the coronavirus and its vaccine ahead of Christmas.

Dr. Saag answered questions as week in what will likely be UAB’s last update this week. He said health officials’ fears about Thanksgiving surge in cases came true.

Dr. Saag is advising people to stay home for the holidays to keep cases low and help ease the strain on health officials and hospitals.

“Do you absolutely need to go?” Dr. Saag asked in the press conference.

