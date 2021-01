BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UAB Hospital will be holding another weekly Q&A session with the media Tuesday starting at 10:30 a.m.

Dr. Sarah Nafzinger, the vice president of Clinical Support Services at UAB, will answer questions regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the rollout of the vaccine, how the hospital is handling operations and so much more.

You can watch the full press conference in the player above at 10:30 a.m.