BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UAB Medicine held a press conference Monday ahead of the statewide mask mandate set to expire Friday.

Dr. Rachael Lee discussed the ongoing pandemic, masking and how UAB is handling the vaccination process.

As of Monday, over 400,000 Alabamians have contracted the virus since March 2019. Over 2.7 million vaccines have been delivered to the state with 1.8 million doses being administered.

