WATCH: UAB gives COVID-19 update ahead of New Year’s Eve

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UAB Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo held a Q&A with the media regarding the coronavirus pandemic as we head into the new year.

She spoke on New Year’s celebrations as well as the increase in travel and large gatherings for the holidays this past week.

Dr. Marrazzo said due to rising cases, New Year’s Eve celebrations and the fact that Alabama is playing in the College Football Playoff, that’s it’s a “perfect storm” for things to continue to get worse.

This will be UAB’s only update for this week.

