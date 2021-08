BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Doctors with UAB Medicine will be holding a live discussion Wednesday regarding the Delta variant of COVID-19.

Dr. Michael Saag and Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo will be providing further details of the variant as it relates to Alabama and the country. The discussion is being hosted by the Alabama House Democratic Caucus.

You can watch the full discussion in the video player above starting at 11 a.m.