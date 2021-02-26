WATCH: UAB doctor on how smoking affects those with COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UAB Medicine held a Q&A session to discuss the effects of smoking and COVID-19.

Dr. Susan Walley, a pediatrician with the UAB Department of Pediatrics and Children’s of Alabama, lead the discussion and answered questions from the media.

“Smokers are at a higher risk for greater complications such as death, admission to intensive care and mechanical ventilation when they contract COVID-19,” Dr. Walley said.

It was also discovered that teens and young adults who vape are five times more likely to test positive than non-users.

