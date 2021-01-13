WATCH: UAB chief of medicine gives update on COVID-19 pandemic, vaccine, patients’ long-term effects

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UAB Hospital is hosting a Q&A session with Chief of Medicine Dr. Kierstin Kennedy about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Kennedy will be responding to questions regarding the vaccine and its administering, the current in-patient surge seen at the hospital and across the state as well as treating patients with long-term effects after contracting the virus.

According to the Alabama Department of Health, the state added 2,052 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

You can watch the full Q&A session with Dr. Kennedy in the player above starting at 2:30 p.m.