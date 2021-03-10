WATCH: UAB answers vaccination questions at Parker High site

A health worker shows the media AstraZeneca vaccine vials at a vaccination center set up in front of Rome’s Termini central station, Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino), Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UAB Medicine will be holding a Q&A session as Alabama moves closer to the one-year mark since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the state.

Dr. Sarah Nafziger will take questions at Parker High School, one of UAB’s three community vaccination sites. The other two sites are located at UAB Hospital-Highlands and the Hoover Met.

Dr. Nafziger will also answer questions regarding the pandemic, vaccination efforts and UAB Hospital’s operations now that the vaccine is being administered throughout the state.

A fourth community vaccination site is soon to come online, according to UAB.

As of Wednesday, Alabama has had more than 393,000 cases of COVID-19 and more than 8,000 deaths since the pandemic began.

You can watch the Q&A in the player above starting at 10 a.m.