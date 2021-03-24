WATCH: UAB answers questions regarding rural vaccination distribution

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UAB Medicine held a Q&A session to address the COVID-19 vaccination process for rural communities in Alabama.

Dr. William Curry, the associate dean for Primary Care and Rural Health, took questions from the media.

Topics that were addressed include efforts to get residents in rural areas the vaccine, where sites have and will take place, challenges UAB has faced in getting doses to these areas and how they are ensuring access to the vaccine.

The Alabama Department of Public Health has announced that 398,877 cases have been reported in the state since the pandemic began over a year ago and 8,237 people have lost their lives.

