BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama at Birmingham will be holding a Q&A session in regards to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, the director of UAB’s Division of Infectious Diseases, will be taking questions on the emerging variants of the virus, the efficiency of the of the vaccine, as well as general questions surrounding coronavirus.

The Q&A can be seen in the video player above starting at 3 p.m.