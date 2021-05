BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UAB Medicine will be hosting a Q&A session Tuesday after the FDA announced the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine can be given to those ages 12 and up.

Dr. Ellen Eaton will be answering the questions surrounding the considerations around adolescents getting the vaccine.

You can watch the Q&A session in the video player above starting at 4 p.m.