WATCH: UAB announces $849 million in research grant during COVID-19 pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Alabama at Birmingham extended its most successful era of research funding in FY 2021.

Over the past year, UAB has received nearly $849 million in research grants and awards, up from almost $638 million the previous year. The additional $211 million, which represents an extraordinary one-year increase of 33%, includes two pandemic-related awards totaling $201 million.

“This is nothing short of amazing,” said Christopher Brown, vice president for research at UAB. “It speaks to the strength of the UAB research enterprise, and that includes the faculty, postdocs and students, plus our facilities and our administrators who work with them. It also speaks to our leadership, particularly President Watts, who pushes everyone to excel.”

One of the awards was $59 million from the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds to support employees and students affected by the pandemic. The second was a $142 million grant that originated with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to conduct COVID-19 testing in the state’s K-12 schools.

