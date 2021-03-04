WATCH: UAB, Alabama NAACP host COVID-19 vaccine Q&A

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UAB Medicine and the Alabama NAACP will be holding a COVID-19 vaccine information session Thursday evening.

Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, Dr. Paul Goepfert will take questions surrounding the pandemic, vaccination sites, hesitation and safety towards the vaccine and its effectiveness.

This comes as Gov. Kay Ivey announced the last extension of the state’s mask mandate. State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris also announced that Alabama has administered over 1 million doses of the vaccine.

The Q&A can be found in the player above starting at 6 p.m.