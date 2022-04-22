BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UAB Medicine and the Alabama Department of Public Health held a Q&A session Friday morning to discuss a recent outbreak of hepatitis in children in the state.

Dr. Karen Landers, Dr. Markus Buchfellner and Dr. Henry Shiau led the discussion regarding a new adenovirus strain that may be linked to the outbreak.

ADPH released a statement Tuesday that announced nine children, all under the age of 10, had tested positive for hepatitis despite not having any underlying health issues before. Some of the children have developed severe symptoms even liver failure.

You can watch the full Q&A session in the video player above.