WATCH: UA President talks growth over past 7 years, expectations for future

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Dr. Stuart Bell has led the University of Alabama for 7 years as President. Under his leadership, Bell says the school has continued to grow while keeping in-state tuition flat.

“Young people love the University of Alabama,” Bell said. “They want to be here, but they have these great dreams. I think I have even an greater appreciation clearly now for how we help them fulfil those careers that can be impactful, and that’s exciting.”

Dr. Bell also discussed the University’s goals moving forward.

