WATCH: UA physician provides update on COVID-19 on campus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama will be giving an update on the impact the coronavirus is having on the campus.

Dr. Richard Friend, the dean of UA’s College of Community Health Sciences, will be giving the update and answering questions regarding the campus’ response to the virus as well as how testing is going.

As of Wednesday, there have been 2,552 cases of COVID-19 at Tuscaloosa campus alone.

Watch the livestream above at 2 p.m.

