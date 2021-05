TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Fire Department reports Saturday evening that they are fighting a large fire at Cypress Creek Landfield.

Officials received the call at 5:06 p.m. and sent firefighter personnel to battle the fire.

Authorities say that the scene is still active and the fire is ongoing.

Lindsey Powell, a bystander, shows the extent of the situation in the videos below.

