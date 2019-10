Takeeka Goshay with Adored Sweets in Birmingham stopped by the CBS 42 studio Friday with some examples of easy-to-make spooky treats.

Goshay's treats included Rice Krispies balls modeled after pumpkins, strawberries dipped in white chocolate to resemble ghosts, pretzel sticks and icing formed to make square pumpkins and miniature chocolate cake monster sandwiches filled with buttercream icing.