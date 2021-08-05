WATCH: State health officer, other doctors discuss concerns surrounding COVID-19 vaccine, pregnancy

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Medical Association of the State of Alabama held a discussion regarding the concerns individuals have with the COVID-19 vaccine and pregnancy.

Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris was joined by Dr. Mimi Munn, a professor and chair of obstetrics and gynecology at USA Health, and President of the Medical Association Dr. Aruna Arora.

“There is a lot of misinformation surrounding the vaccines, pregnancy and infertility. The Medical Association is pleased to host this event where people can get the accurate and reliable information they need,” said Dr. Arora. “It’s perfectly normal to have questions, and anyone with questions about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines should talk to a medical doctor.”

