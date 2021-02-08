WATCH: UAB holds Q&A on new COVID-19 vaccine dashboard as more Alabamians now eligible

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UAB held a Q&A session regarding the announcement of a new interactive COVID-19 vaccine dashboard.

Sue Feldman, a professor of health informatics at UAB and Ramesh Raskar, a professor in the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Media Lab and chief scientist at Pathcheck Foundation answered questions surrounding the announcement.

UAB partnered with PathCheck to develop the new dashboard that will be available and keep track of vaccine distribution worldwide.

This comes as Monday marks the eligibility period for Alabamians in the 1-b section of vaccine distribution. This group includes residents 65 and older, educators, grocery store workers, first responders, US Postal Service workers and members of the clergy.

The Alabama Department of Public Health announced there have been 371,771 cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began last March.

The Q&A session can be viewed in the player above