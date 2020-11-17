WATCH: UAB gives update on fall semester, plan heading into 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama at Birmingham gave an update on the coronavirus on campus.

Provost Pam Benoit addressed the media in a Q&A Tuesday morning.

UAB also discussed the hybrid model used by teachers during the fall semester, utilizing new technologies in the classroom as well as what to expect going into 2021.

You can watch the full press conference in the player above.

