WATCH: Saban addresses media less than a month before start of season

FILE – In this Aug. 31, 2020, file photo, Alabama head football coach Nick Saban leads his team as they march on campus, supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The mid-week news that Alabama coach Nick Saban tested positive for COVID-19 added a challenging backdrop for the season’s first Top 5 matchup. Saban figures to be communicating his marching orders and input from home while offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian is manning the show within the football building. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama head coach Nick Saban will be addressing the media regarding the Crimson Tide as they get set for their Week 1 matchup against the University of Miami in Atlanta on Sept. 4.

Alabama is less than a month away from the start of the season and will once again be looking to defend its title. The Crimson Tide were recently named the No. 1 team in the country by the American Football Coaches Association.

The Crimson Tide have not lost a game in over 600 days when they were bested in the 2019 Iron Bowl by the Auburn Tigers.

You can watch the full press conference in the player above starting at 4:40 p.m.