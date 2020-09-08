WATCH: Rickey Smiley, BCS hosting virtual ‘Back to school bash’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Schools and radio host Rickey Smiley will kick off the new school years for students with a virtual “Back to School Bash” Tuesday.

The event will include a step/stroll competition, senior shoutouts and school roll calls.

“This will be the first day of school. We want it to be memorable, and we want our scholars to be motivated for success,” BCS Superintendent Mark Sullivan said.

BCS students will have remote learning for at least the first nine weeks of school.

The virtual event starts at 1 p.m.

