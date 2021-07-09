WATCH: Pro Wakeboard Tour comes to Oak Mountain

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — The Wakeboarding Pro Tour is coming to Oak Mountain State Park and so are the world’s greatest wakeboarders.

The tour will be making its second stop at the park’s Double Oak Lake. The tour’s director says it’s a perfect venue for their athletes.

“You have a beach here, spectators can come hang out on this awesome beach with gazebos and pavilions and everything,” Tournament Director Chris Bischoff said. “We couldn’t ask for a much better venue than what we have here at Oak Mountain State Park. They can swim in the water here. They can stay cool off, enjoy the action on the water while we have our event going on – it’s the perfect combination.”

“Anybody can throw down,” Tyler Higham, one of the pros on tour, said ” We’re at a time where anyone can come out and win.”

“We have the best in the world here,” Bischoff said. “We have the top 16 pro wakeboarders and the top six pro wake surfers.”

The events kick off Saturday morning at 9 a.m. and will be running until 3 p.m.