BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham-Southern College President Daniel Coleman joined CBS 42 Morning News ahead of the Birmingham City Council’s vote on two loans, totaling $5 million, for the college.

Coleman said there’s no guarantee this money will allow them to re-open next fall but that it will definitely get the school through June while it continues to ask the state for money and works to find other private funding.

“If nothing else, it accomplishes extending the runway for Birmingham-Southern,” Birmingham Council President Darrell O’Quinn said.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said the loans would come from the city’s general reserve account which currently has nearly $290 million in it.