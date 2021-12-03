Teenager shot at Vestavia Hills church

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — A teenager was shot inside a Vestavia Hills church gymnasium on Friday night.

Police and other first responders responded to calls of a shooting at the Church of the Latter-Day Saints on Altadena Road around 8:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Joni Money with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Money said a man entered the church’s gym and fired shots at kids playing basketball.

One teenager was shot and has been transported to UAB, Money said. The teen’s condition is unclear at this time.

