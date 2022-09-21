The outside of Kid’s Campus in Oneonta. (Courtesy Jamie Johnston)

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Blount County will be holding a press conference Wednesday to provide an update on the hot car death of a 2-year-old in Oneonta.

The child was found in a vehicle outside of Kid’s Campus Inc., a daycare facility located along Highway 75, just after 3 p.m. Tuesday. Few details have been released at this time.

Earlier this summer, a 6-month-old baby died after being left for hours in a hot car in Cullman. Two people–Lauren Whittle and Vinton Rockwell– were subsequently arrested and charged with manslaughter.

