FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Miles College now has a new football coach.

Earlier this week, the school announced that Sam Shade had been hired to take the reins of its football program. Shade is a former assistant football coach for the Cleveland Browns, Georgia State University, and Samford University.

Shade most recently served as head football coach and athletic director for Pinson Valley High School, where he led them to a 2020 6A State Championship and was a 2021 6A Playoffs Quarterfinalist. A Birmingham native, Shade was a former football standout at Wenonah High School and, later, the University of Alabama, where he won a national championship under Coach Gene Stallings.

“This is a pivotal moment for Miles College and its athletic program,” said Bobbie Knight, president of Miles College. “The experience, professionalism, and resources that Coach Shade brings will be extremely valuable to the College and the football program.”

“Sam Shade’s credentials and consistency speak for themselves. He is the epitome of a winner. He has been successful in football at every stage of his life, and this is just the next stage for success,” said Fred Watson, athletic director and head basketball coach at Miles College. “We are thrilled to welcome him and his family to Miles College, and I’m excited to work with him as we aim to build on the championship legacy of Miles College Football.”

During Shade’s introductory press conference, Miles College also announced that basketball head coach Fred Watson had been named the school’s athletic director.

