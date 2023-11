BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The memorial for Birmingham’s first Black police officer will be held at noon Thursday.

Leroy Stover first joined the Birmingham Police Department in 1966 and worked for the department for 32 years. He died last week at the age of 90.

A memorial service will be held at noon at Boutwell Auditorium.

