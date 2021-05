BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) —

Mayor Randall Woodfin held a press conference on Tuesday to address a number of issues, including gun retrieval by local law enforcement.

Mayor Woodfin addressed the emergency fund program for those who are struggling to make rent. He also discussed that the cities effort in retrieving guns from the Birmingham area with well over 1,000 guns since the start of the year.

The full 11 a.m. conference will be available in the video player above.