WATCH: Mayor Woodfin gives update on neighborhood revitalization

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Mayor Randall Woodfin held a press conference Wednesday to update the public on neighborhood revitalization initiatives in Birmingham.
Mayor Woodfin was joined by City Councilor John Hillard of District 9 as well as several other neighborhood leaders.
You can watch the full press conference above.
LATEST POSTS
- Coronavirus vaccine: When will it be ready and will it be safe?
- Birmingham city leaders and Health professionals call for more COVID-19 testing in JeffCo.
- ‘He hasn’t shown any interest in doing the work’ – Obama denounces Trump on campaign trail
- ‘Text to 911’ system now available in Tuscaloosa County
- Women voters say pandemic, healthcare and economy are key issues